Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Purchases Shares of 220,445 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 220,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. Invesco accounts for approximately 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,385,000 after buying an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2,385.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,711,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,642,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Invesco by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invesco by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after buying an additional 1,232,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

