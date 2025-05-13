Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after buying an additional 446,683 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 818,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 278,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $10,639,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

View Our Latest Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.