Napa Wealth Management Purchases 7,783 Shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Napa Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management owned 0.56% of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 183,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 57,741 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 39,084 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDX opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.38.

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

