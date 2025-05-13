iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after purchasing an additional 908,138 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

