Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Invests $2.34 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,036,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after acquiring an additional 90,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,169,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

