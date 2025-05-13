Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) is Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC cut its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises 7.1% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,979,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,491,000 after acquiring an additional 165,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $259,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after acquiring an additional 684,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 192,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

