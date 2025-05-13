2,259 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of OEF opened at $283.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $300.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
