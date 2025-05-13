Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Sold by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management owned 0.55% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTA. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,348,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,387,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,046,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,521,000. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 281,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1%

CTA stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.