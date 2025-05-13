Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 185,112 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 185,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,942,634.34. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,243,727 shares of company stock valued at $109,688,747. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

