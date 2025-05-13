Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 263.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,861 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SW. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Insider Activity

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

