Investment Management Corp of Ontario Trims Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. This represents a 26.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

