Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 800 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,441.76. This represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 37,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock worth $2,986,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

