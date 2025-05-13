Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PL shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

