Interval Partners LP Takes $218,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,723,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,499 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,438 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $918.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

