Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 17,850 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

