Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

