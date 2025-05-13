First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,477 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,500,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 110,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,122,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 189,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Trading Up 2.8%

BUSE opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

