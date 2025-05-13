Analysts Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Price Target at $49.17

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valaris by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAL opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Valaris has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.87 million. Valaris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valaris will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

