Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $926.94 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

