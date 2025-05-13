Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 355.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,238 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 151,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,665,215.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,125,825 shares in the company, valued at $125,628,294.75. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

