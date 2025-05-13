Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 7.26% of Structure Therapeutics worth $112,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 124,456 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,492 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 361,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 276,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7%

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of -1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

