Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 240,127 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,127 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 116,058 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

