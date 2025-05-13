Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $402.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.94 and its 200-day moving average is $363.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.06 and a 12-month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

