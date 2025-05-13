Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $348.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.