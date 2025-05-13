Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,391 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0%

CPRX opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.