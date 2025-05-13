Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 6,029 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 768,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 216,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 322,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after acquiring an additional 156,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $977.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Craig Hallum cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

