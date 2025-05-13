Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 8,043 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -65.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

