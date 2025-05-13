Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,951 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $36,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 993,358 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,756,000 after acquiring an additional 599,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,029,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teradata by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 408,595 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

