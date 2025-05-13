Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 479,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,262 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $98,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

