Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 322,409 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $114,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after acquiring an additional 485,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after buying an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,668,000 after buying an additional 95,458 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $946,062.74. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.