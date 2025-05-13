Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.92% of Paylocity worth $102,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Paylocity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $198.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

