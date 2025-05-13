Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.83% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $74,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

