Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $85,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,414.24. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,402. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,703 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.