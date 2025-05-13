Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 185,191 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,191 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.49% of STAG Industrial worth $91,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.