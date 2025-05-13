Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,614,623 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 279.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614,623 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.72% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $82,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after buying an additional 684,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,083,000. Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $29,140.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,457.86. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $876,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,100.81. The trade was a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,398 shares of company stock worth $2,697,422. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

