Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $77.47 Million Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $77,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after buying an additional 201,535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

VRNA opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. Analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $234,126.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 359,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,737.14. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 114,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,014,158.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,546,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,459,883.04. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

