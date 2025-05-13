Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 94.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $3,229,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $89.37.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,153,461 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

