CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNA Financial worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNA Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in CNA Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $305,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 720,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,200,796.12. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

