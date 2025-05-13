Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,486 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after buying an additional 527,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 204,371 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,306. This represents a 250.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

