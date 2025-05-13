Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 301,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,972,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

BEAG opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.20.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

