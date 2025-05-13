Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SKX opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. This represents a 42.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Corporate insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.