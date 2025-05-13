Needham Investment Management LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,391,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after buying an additional 204,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 453,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $229.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

