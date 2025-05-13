Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,087 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Energy Fuels worth $58,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,023,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

