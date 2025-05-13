MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 334,713 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,400,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 76,264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,244,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.