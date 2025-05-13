Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.69 ($0.04). 901,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,456,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £26.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50.

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. Shield Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.43% and a negative return on equity of 470.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Shield Therapeutics plc will post 0.0707619 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, insider Anders Lundstrom acquired 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,303.03). 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

