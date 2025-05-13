Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.69 ($0.04). 901,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,456,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £26.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50.
Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. Shield Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.43% and a negative return on equity of 470.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Shield Therapeutics plc will post 0.0707619 earnings per share for the current year.
Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.
