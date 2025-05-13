Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 265,218,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 248,623,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Trading Up 11.5%

The company has a market cap of £13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

