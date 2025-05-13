Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 5,254,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 920% from the average daily volume of 515,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
