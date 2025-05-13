Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 5,254,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 920% from the average daily volume of 515,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Talon Metals

Talon Metals Stock Performance

Talon Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$126.19 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.