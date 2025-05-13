Algert Global LLC Buys 4,340 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth about $78,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $717.69 million, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.72. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $11.12.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

