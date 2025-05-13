Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 38,951 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $35,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in HNI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HNI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Price Performance

HNI opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

