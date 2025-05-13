Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 5,192 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 725,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $35,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PALC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

PALC stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $294.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.